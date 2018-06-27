Recipe: Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Smoothie

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
½ cup pineapple, diced (fresh* or frozen**)
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
½ cup raspberries (fresh* or frozen**)
½ cup water
*If using fresh fruit, add ¾ crushed ice to blender. If using frozen fruit, you do not need to add ¾ cup crushed ice to blender.
Instructions
Add all ingredients to a blender.
Blend all ingredients together for 30 seconds to 1 minute until mixed well and smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 209
Calories from fat: 18
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 15mg
Carbohydrates: 50g
Fiber: 11 g
Sugar 36g
Protein: 4g
WWP+: 6
