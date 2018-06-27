Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Smoothie

By

Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Smoothie
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

  • ½ cup pineapple, diced (fresh* or frozen**)

  • ¼ cup pomegranate seeds

  • ½ cup raspberries (fresh* or frozen**)

  • ½ cup water

*If using fresh fruit, add ¾ crushed ice to blender. If using frozen fruit, you do not need to add ¾ cup crushed ice to blender.

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender.

  2. Blend all ingredients together for 30 seconds to 1 minute until mixed well and smooth.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 209
Calories from fat: 18
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 15mg
Carbohydrates: 50g
Fiber: 11 g
Sugar 36g
Protein: 4g
WWP+: 6

