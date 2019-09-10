Every Thanksgiving meal needs a few great desserts! This recipe for Skinny No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake is one of our favorites. It’s super easy to make because it doesn’t require any bake time; you can whip this up the night before and let it refrigerate overnight, or make it the morning of and let the cheesecake refrigerate for a few hours. We used a reduced-fat, store-bought crust for convenience but feel free to make your own crust. The pumpkin combined with the cream cheese makes a delicious cheesecake filling that anyone who likes pumpkin and cheesecake will enjoy!

Recipe: Skinny No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

Prep time: 10 minutes + 4 hours chill time

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package ⅓-less-fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup brown sugar

1 (15-ounce) can 100% pumpkin puree

¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

1 pre-made reduced fat graham cracker pie crust

Instructions

With an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Beat in the rest of the ingredients, until incorporated. Pour into the prepared pie crust and refrigerate 4 hours to overnight.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 slice)

Calories: 146

Calories from fat: 61

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 21mg

Sodium: 132 mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 14g

Protein: 5g

