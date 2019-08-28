Hello, delicious! Our Skinny Mozzarella Bites are too good (and easy) not to try! We promise you’re going to love them, because we can’t get enough of them! They are perfect as a game day snack, afternoon munchies or a party appetizer, and they are ready to go in less than 15 minutes. The best part about these is that you save calories from baking instead of frying. Don’t be surprised if the results have you popping a second batch in the oven!

Pro tip: Cutting them into bites helps with portion control, so you can have 1 or 2 without having to eat more than you want.

Recipe: Skinny Mozzarella Bites

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3-5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 bites

Ingredients

8 light string cheese sticks

1 egg

½ cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ cup marinara dipping sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and coat it with nonstick cooking spray, or a silicone baking mat. Open and slice each string cheese into equal 3 pieces. Whisk the egg in a small mixing bowl (whisk it very well, until frothy) and stir the panko and Italian seasoning together in a second small mixing bowl. Working in batches, dip the cheese stick pieces in the egg, then allow the excess to drip off and transfer to the Panko mixture. Toss lightly to coat and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Spray the tops of the cheese bites with cooking spray. Bake for 3-5 minutes, or until slightly melted and golden. Serve immediately with optional marinara dipping sauce as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 bites)

Calories: 132

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 64mg

Sodium: 349mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 14g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 3

