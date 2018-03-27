Our Skinny Margarita recipe has only 106 calories versus the 500 plus calories in a classic margarita recipe! Finally, you can indulge in this yummy cocktail and use your calories somewhere else!
Recipe: Skinny Margarita
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 margarita
Ingredients
- 1¼ cup Sparkling ICE® Lemon Lime
- 1 cup crush ice
- 1½ oz silver tequila
- 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ½ tsp sugar-free lemonade powdered drink mix
- lime slice for garnish
Instructions
- Combine Sparkling ICE®, crushed ice, tequila, lime, lemon juice and powdered drink mix, in a glass or shaker. Stir to dissolve the drink mix.
- Pour into a margarita glass. Garnish with a slice of lime on the rim of the glass, if using. Time to enjoy!
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 margarita)
Calories: 106
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 17mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 1