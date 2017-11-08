Recipe: Skinny Lobster Roll

Who is ready to book a trip to the coast of Maine?! These Skinny Lobster Rolls make us want to let a breeze in the office and pretend we’re at a window seat in an ocean-front restaurant up east! Now, you and your family can have this New England classic in your very own kitchen. These little rolls taste as good as they look!

The ingredients are fresh, the flavors are bold, and the calories are low. We’ll gladly take this scrumptious sandwich for just 200 calories. Serve them up with corn on the cob or your favorite veggie. Click here for all my seafood favorites!

8 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 roll and ¾ cup lobster mixture

Ingredients

10 oz lobster meat (or imitation), cooked + chopped (about 3 cups)

½ cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup celery, finely chopped

3 Tbsp light mayonnaise

2 Tbsp green onion, chopped

2 tsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

⅛ tsp black pepper

4-8 leaves from leafy lettuce

4 wheat Bolillo rolls with centers hollowed out OR New England style hot dog buns

Instructions

Combine first eight ingredients in a medium size bowl. Place leafy lettuce in buns. Spoon the lobster mixture into each bun (about ¾ cup) and serve!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving 1 roll and ¾ cup lobster mixture:

Calories: 201

Fat: 2g

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 6g

Net Carbs: 32g

Protein: 11g

Sugars: 3g

WWP+: 5 points

