Holy-moly indulgence… This dinner is out of this world! Cheese, lobster, pasta and still skinny! This combo is so good, there is no bad time to enjoy! If you are looking for a totally delicious and romantic dinner to make at home with with your honey for a fun date night in, give this one a try! Pair it with our Skinny French Country Salad for the perfect way to start your meal!

Recipe: Skinny Lobster Mac and Cheese

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1.25 cups

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat pasta shells

1½ Tbsp light butter

2 Tbsp wheat flour

1 (15-ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1½ cups reduced-fat, shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

½ tsp mustard powder

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ cup skim milk

¾ lb lobster meat, cut into chunks (fresh cooked lobster meat or you can use imitation lobster)

Instructions

Bring a stock pan of water and salt to a boil and cook pasta. Drain and set aside. Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add flour and cook, making sure to stir constantly to make a roux. Stir until golden brown for about 1-2 minutes. Add tomatoes and continue to stir constantly. Cook for 2-3 minutes until tomatoes become bubbly and start to thicken. Next, add cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, mustard powder, cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper and milk. Make sure to stir constantly until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth for about 2-3 minutes. Add in cooked shells and lobster chunks and stir to cover evenly. Cook and continue to stir for 2-3 minutes until heated through. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1.25 cups):

Calories: 338

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 40g

Fiber: 7g

Protein: 19g

Sugars: 4g

Sodium: 694mg

WWP+: 8

