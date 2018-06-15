Recipe: Skinny Gourmet Hot Dogs

Hotdogs don’t have to be just for kids! And they don’t have to be plain and boring either! Here is our adult version topped with a combination of homemade coleslaw and crunchy chips (don’t knock it til you try it).

15 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 hot dog

Ingredients

8 turkey hot dogs

8 whole wheat hot dog buns

1 batch of Skinny Slaw (see recipe below)

½ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup BBQ Baked Lay’s Potato Chips

Skinny Slaw:

14 ounce bag classic cole slaw

⅔ cup green onions, finely chopped

¼ cup light mayonnaise

2 Tbsp light ranch dressing

1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon stevia

Instructions

Skinny Slaw: In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ranch dressing, oil, vinegar, and stevia. Add the bagged cole slaw and green onions to the dressing and toss together to evenly coat. Refrigerate for 10-20 minutes before serving. Hot Dogs:Place hot dogs on the a well heated grill. Cook hot dogs for 8-10 minutes until heated. Place hot dog in bun and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Next spoon around ½ cup of Skinny Slaw onto hot dog. Top off hot dogs with a sprinkle of crushed potato chips.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 hot dog):

Calories: 309

Calories from fat: 65

Fat: 11g

Saturated fat: 31g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 995mg

Carbohydrates: 48

3.1