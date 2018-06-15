Hotdogs don’t have to be just for kids! And they don’t have to be plain and boring either! Here is our adult version topped with a combination of homemade coleslaw and crunchy chips (don’t knock it til you try it).Recipe: Skinny Gourmet Hot Dogs
Videos by PopCulture.com
15 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 hot dog
Ingredients
- 8 turkey hot dogs
- 8 whole wheat hot dog buns
- 1 batch of Skinny Slaw (see recipe below)
- ½ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup BBQ Baked Lay’s Potato Chips
Skinny Slaw:
- 14 ounce bag classic cole slaw
- ⅔ cup green onions, finely chopped
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp light ranch dressing
- 1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon stevia
Instructions
- Skinny Slaw: In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ranch dressing, oil, vinegar, and stevia.
- Add the bagged cole slaw and green onions to the dressing and toss together to evenly coat.
- Refrigerate for 10-20 minutes before serving.
- Hot Dogs:Place hot dogs on the a well heated grill.
- Cook hot dogs for 8-10 minutes until heated.
- Place hot dog in bun and sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
- Next spoon around ½ cup of Skinny Slaw onto hot dog.
- Top off hot dogs with a sprinkle of crushed potato chips.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 hot dog):
Calories: 309
Calories from fat: 65
Fat: 11g
Saturated fat: 31g
Cholesterol: 8mg
Sodium: 995mg
Carbohydrates: 48
3.1