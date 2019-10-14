Recipe: Skinny Glazed Carrots

Getting kids to eat their veggies can be tough, but we bet you won’t have any problems after your kids try these glazed carrots! Sweetened with honey and a dash of cinnamon, your kids will hardly even be aware of the fact that they’re eating a vegetable. You’ll feel good knowing that three-quarters of a cup of these carrots is only 76 calories!

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

16-ounce bag baby carrots

½ tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Bring a medium sauce pan of water to a boil. Carefully drop the carrots in the pan and boil for 10-12 minutes, or until tender. Turn the heat off, drain the water and place the carrots back in the pan. Add the butter, honey and cinnamon to the pan and toss to melt the butter and evenly coat the carrots.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)

Calories: 76

Calories from fat: 13

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 87mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 11g

Protein: 1g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 4

