Getting kids to eat their veggies can be tough, but we bet you won’t have any problems after your kids try these glazed carrots! Sweetened with honey and a dash of cinnamon, your kids will hardly even be aware of the fact that they’re eating a vegetable. You’ll feel good knowing that three-quarters of a cup of these carrots is only 76 calories!Recipe: Skinny Glazed Carrots
Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup
Ingredients
16-ounce bag baby carrots
½ tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions
Bring a medium sauce pan of water to a boil. Carefully drop the carrots in the pan and boil for 10-12 minutes, or until tender.
Turn the heat off, drain the water and place the carrots back in the pan.
Add the butter, honey and cinnamon to the pan and toss to melt the butter and evenly coat the carrots.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)
Calories: 76
Calories from fat: 13
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 4mg
Sodium: 87mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 11g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 2
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .