While so many soups are a totally safe option for a healthy dinner, French Onion Soup is not one of them! Traditional versions of this soup are absolute calorie-monsters, with some coming in close to 600 calories a serving! In our skinny version, some simple swaps make a world of difference! No fear though, a few calories are the only thing missing from this classic. This soup is a beautiful, tasty bowl of warm goodness that can stand up to your coziest comfort food needs on even the coldest winter nights!

Recipe: Skinny French Onion Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hr + 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup soup + 1 slice of baguette + 1 slice cheese

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

2½ lbs yellow medium onions, thinly sliced

2½ tsp Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

6 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

2 Bay leaves

¼ tsp black pepper

4 slices (1 oz each) whole grain baguette

4 slices (⅔ oz each) reduced-fat Swiss cheese

Instructions

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sugar, and cook for 48 to 50 minutes, or until very soft and golden. Stir occasionally. Stir in the broth, thyme, bay leaves and pepper. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduced to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaves. Spoon a cup of soup into four broil-safe dishes. Cut the bread slices into cubes. Top each soup bowl with bread cubes and cover with a cheese slice. Broil for 1½ minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and browned slightly. If you don’t have broil-safe dishes then keep the bread slices whole (not cubed) and place on baking sheet. Broil cheese slice on top that way.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup soup + 1 slice of baguette + 1 slice cheese):

Calories: 281

Fat: 11g

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 5g

Protein: 15g

Sugars: 14g

Sodium: 1423mg

SmartPoints: 10

3.1