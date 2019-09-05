While so many soups are a totally safe option for a healthy dinner, French Onion Soup is not one of them! Traditional versions of this soup are absolute calorie-monsters, with some coming in close to 600 calories a serving! In our skinny version, some simple swaps make a world of difference! No fear though, a few calories are the only thing missing from this classic. This soup is a beautiful, tasty bowl of warm goodness that can stand up to your coziest comfort food needs on even the coldest winter nights!
Recipe: Skinny French Onion Soup
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hr + 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup soup + 1 slice of baguette + 1 slice cheese
Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
2½ lbs yellow medium onions, thinly sliced
2½ tsp Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
6 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped
2 Bay leaves
¼ tsp black pepper
4 slices (1 oz each) whole grain baguette
4 slices (⅔ oz each) reduced-fat Swiss cheese
Instructions
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sugar, and cook for 48 to 50 minutes, or until very soft and golden. Stir occasionally.
Stir in the broth, thyme, bay leaves and pepper. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduced to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaves.
Spoon a cup of soup into four broil-safe dishes. Cut the bread slices into cubes. Top each soup bowl with bread cubes and cover with a cheese slice. Broil for 1½ minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and browned slightly. If you don’t have broil-safe dishes then keep the bread slices whole (not cubed) and place on baking sheet. Broil cheese slice on top that way.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup soup + 1 slice of baguette + 1 slice cheese):
Calories: 281
Fat: 11g
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 5g
Protein: 15g
Sugars: 14g
Sodium: 1423mg
SmartPoints: 10
3.1