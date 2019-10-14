There is something about a good cup of eggnog that puts me into the Christmas spirit, especially when the eggnog is on the lighter side. This recipe for Skinny Eggnog is SO easy to make. Just 6 ingredients, and the results are a cup filled with holiday cheer! This recipe is also great for adding your favorite bourbon or rum for your holiday celebrations!

Recipe: Skinny Eggnog

5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

2½ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 egg white

⅓ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

cinnamon, to taste

nutmeg, to taste

Instructions

Heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the almond milk and vanilla, and heat until it almost simmers (do not bring to a boil.). In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg white, sugar, and cornstarch until frothy. Temper the eggs into the heated almond milk. To do this, add about ¼ cup of the almond milk to the egg mixture, whisking quickly. Add another ¼ cup, and whisk again. Tempering allows both liquids to come to the same temperature before combining them, so the eggs do not curdle. Add the cooled-down egg mixture to the almond milk, and whisk to combine. Stir frequently until it begins to thicken, about 6-8 minutes. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg, to taste. Serve warm or chilled and top with optional whipped topping as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 93

Calories from fat: 23

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 58mg

Sodium: 98mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 14g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.