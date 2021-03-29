This delectable breakfast is a perfectly balanced meal all in one dish!! This beautiful frittata boast five veggies mixed with lean protein from chicken and eggs! Whether you’re looking for a healthy breakfast or dinner, this nutrient-packed meal will satisfy. Simply serve it up with a slice of whole grain toast for breakfast or try it with a side salad for supper. It’s even good warmed up the next day.

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!



Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30-40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅙th of the frittata

Ingredients

2 teaspoons light butter

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

8 ounces skinless boneless chicken breasts, diced

5 eggs

4 egg whites

½ cup skim milk

¼ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup diced zucchini

1 cup diced yellow squash

1 red bell pepper, diced

12 asparagus spears, cut into 1-inch pieces

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 9-inch round casserole dish with parchment paper, or generously grease with nonstick cooking spray. Heat a medium-size skillet over medium heat and add the butter to melt. Add the shallot and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes, until the shallots begin to soften. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Adjust the heat to medium-high if needed, and cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally to brown all sides of the chicken, then remove the skillet from the heat. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, and cheese, then set aside. Layer the cooked chicken and shallot mixture and the vegetables in the prepared casserole dish. Pour the egg mixture over everything and bake for 25-35 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the vegetables are tender. Slice into 6 slices and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅙th of the frittata)

Calories: 140

Calories from fat: 44

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 170mg

Sodium: 220mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 18g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 3

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.