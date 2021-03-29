This delectable breakfast is a perfectly balanced meal all in one dish!! This beautiful frittata boast five veggies mixed with lean protein from chicken and eggs! Whether you’re looking for a healthy breakfast or dinner, this nutrient-packed meal will satisfy. Simply serve it up with a slice of whole grain toast for breakfast or try it with a side salad for supper. It’s even good warmed up the next day.
Recipe: Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30-40 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ⅙th of the frittata
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons light butter
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- 8 ounces skinless boneless chicken breasts, diced
- 5 eggs
- 4 egg whites
- ½ cup skim milk
- ¼ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- 1 cup diced zucchini
- 1 cup diced yellow squash
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 12 asparagus spears, cut into 1-inch pieces
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 9-inch round casserole dish with parchment paper, or generously grease with nonstick cooking spray.
- Heat a medium-size skillet over medium heat and add the butter to melt. Add the shallot and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes, until the shallots begin to soften.
- Season the chicken with the salt and pepper and add to the skillet.
- Adjust the heat to medium-high if needed, and cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally to brown all sides of the chicken, then remove the skillet from the heat.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, and cheese, then set aside.
- Layer the cooked chicken and shallot mixture and the vegetables in the prepared casserole dish.
- Pour the egg mixture over everything and bake for 25-35 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the vegetables are tender.
- Slice into 6 slices and serve warm.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (⅙th of the frittata)
Calories: 140
Calories from fat: 44
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 170mg
Sodium: 220mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 18g
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 3
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.