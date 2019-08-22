Surprise your family by putting this dish on the table tonight for dinner. They won’t believe you when you tell them it’s healthy! The cheese, tomato and pickle combine for a delicious combination that will make you feel like you’re cheating on your diet. (But you’re not!) Freeze the leftovers for a future busy night, or pack it up to send with your kids to school in the morning. It tastes great reheated as well!

Recipe: Skinny Cheeseburger Casserole

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

8 ounces whole grain elbow macaroni

1 onion, diced

1 pound lean ground beef

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-sugar ketchup

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the elbows according to package directions for al dente. Drain and set aside. Heat a large skillet over over medium-high heat and add the onions and beef, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink, and the onions are translucent, about 6-8 minutes. To the browned beef, add the rest of the ingredients except the cheese. Add the cooked elbow macaroni and stir everything together. Transfer the skillet contents to the prepared casserole dish and cover with the cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Serve with optional diced pickles, tomatoes, or shredded lettuce for serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)

Calories: 255

Calories from fat: 74

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 40mg

Sodium: 335mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 20g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 7

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Recipe adapted from Skinnytaste.