These Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings will totally transform your view of tailgate food! We eliminate all the butter of the Buffalo sauce and even keep these to 192 calories per serving — that’s 6 pieces of chicken!

Chicken wing breakdown:

Drumette: The part that looks like a mini chicken wing.

The part that looks like a mini chicken wing. Wingette (or flat): The middle portion that is the most meaty.

The middle portion that is the most meaty. Tip: This part of the wing can stay attached to the wingette when cooking, or it can be cut off. You typically wouldn’t cook it on its own, unless you’re saving it to make homemade chicken stock.

Pro tips:

Boiling the wings to cook them most of the way through before broiling is a great way to reduce fat, because the extra fat comes off in the water and is drained away. The wings then finish cooking in the oven instead of being fried. Most buffalo sauce contains a lot of butter, but this method eliminates the butter altogether.

If the low broil setting is too low and you aren’t seeing a crisping of the chicken, turn it up to high — but keep a careful eye on them! Broiling on high will go faster than you think.

Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 pieces

Ingredients

3½ to 4 pounds chicken wings, cut in half at the joint (This will end up being 12 whole chicken wings, making 24 pieces. Cut the drumette and the wingette, or “flat,” apart.)

½ cup Frank’s RedHot Original Sauce

1 tablespoon white vinegar

¼ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

If the wings are whole, you need to split them at the joint to separate the drumette from the wing (or the “flat”) to make 12 pieces. Cut the piece that looks like a mini drumstick away from the middle part, cutting through the joint. Preheat the oven broiler. If there are low and high settings, choose low. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of that. Generously spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray to help with cleanup. Place the wings in a large pot and cover them by 2 inches with water. Bring to a boil, cook for 10 minutes, and then drain in a colander. Run cold water over the wings to cool them down quickly. Then using your hands, gently peel the skin off of the wings, being careful not to pull the meat off of the bones. Use a paper towel to get a better grip. In a medium mixing bowl, mix all of the sauce ingredients together, reserving half of it. Toss the boiled wings in half of the sauce. Place the sauced wings on the prepared baking sheet and broil for 4-5 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Carefully toss the wings again in the remaining sauce and then place back under the broiler for an additional minute to heat the sauce and crisp the wings.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 pieces)

Calories: 192

Calories from fat: 66

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 78mg

Sodium: 1,218mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 30g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 3

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

3.1