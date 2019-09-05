This is a great way to get that “buffalo wings” flavor profile, but by switching up the protein and using a beef burger instead. Pair this with your favorite classic burger toppings like crisp iceberg lettuce, a juicy tomato and grilled onion and you have a winner!
Recipe: Skinny Bleu Cheese Stuffed Buffalo Burgers
Prep time: 5 minutesCook time: 8-10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 hamburger with bun
Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup hot sauce
- 6 tablespoons reduced-fat bleu cheese crumbles (1½ tablespoons for each burger)
- 4 whole wheat buns
Instructions
Using clean hands, combine the beef, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, Worcestershire, and hot sauce together in a large bowl.
Divide the meat into 4 equal-sized patties, and form a very flat hamburger by pressing with your palms.
Put 1 tablespoon of bleu cheese into each hamburger, and fold it over onto itself to seal the cheese in the center. Reshape the beef into equal-size hamburgers, and make a slight thumb indentation in the center of each. That keeps them flat while grilling.
Lightly oil the grill grates with vegetable oil or nonstick cooking spray. Grill the hamburgers until they reach desired doneness, or about 4 minutes on each side.
Serve with the remaining ½ tablespoon of bleu cheese for each hamburger, and optional toppings as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 hamburger with bun)
Calories: 345
Calories from fat: 122
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 67mg
Sodium: 1209mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 29g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.