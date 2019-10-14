Who doesn’t love apple pie? Our Skinny Apple Pie a la Mode Protein Shake is a healthy way to start your day with dessert! This recipe is new, improved and yummier than ever. It blends into the perfect shake and is packed with protein, so you’re doing your body a favor while you spoil yourself!Recipe: Skinny Apple Pie A La Mode Protein Shake
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 shake
Ingredients
1 small sweet apple, cored and chopped small
⅓ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
½ cup unsweetened almond milk
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Garnish with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon on top.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 shake)
Calories: 208
Calories from fat: 22
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 45mg
Sodium: 273mg
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 18g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.