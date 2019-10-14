Recipe: Skinny Apple Pie A La Mode Protein Shake

Who doesn’t love apple pie? Our Skinny Apple Pie a la Mode Protein Shake is a healthy way to start your day with dessert! This recipe is new, improved and yummier than ever. It blends into the perfect shake and is packed with protein, so you’re doing your body a favor while you spoil yourself!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 shake

Ingredients

1 small sweet apple, cored and chopped small

⅓ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Garnish with an extra sprinkle of cinnamon on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 shake)

Calories: 208

Calories from fat: 22

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 45mg

Sodium: 273mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 18g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.