This refreshing salad will be the highlight of your summer menu — especially when it’s too hot to even think about firing up the grill. The fresh veggies will combine for a nutritious crunch while the cumin and chili powder give you that classic summer taste. Make it for dinner, a block party or even just a snack — either way, it will surely be a hit.

Pro tips:

Try this alternative method for washing the Romaine: Peel the leaves apart to separate and rinse each leaf. Blot dry with a clean kitchen towel, then stack together to chop.

Add more bulk (and protein!) to this salad by topping it with a grilled chicken breast.

It’s perfectly fine to substitute canned corn for fresh corn on the cob if fresh isn’t available.

Recipe: Santa Fe Chopped Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 cups lettuce and ¾ cup corn mixture and 2½ tablespoons dressing

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

2 ears fresh corn on the cob (about 2 cups total)

½ cup red onion, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon cumin

⅛ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

juice of 1 lime

3 hearts of Romaine lettuce

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

3 Roma tomatoes, sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

Dressing:

¾ cup ranch yogurt dressing

¼ cup low-sugar BBQ sauce

*Optional:

lightly salted tortilla strips

*Optional ingredients are not included in the nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Slice the kernels off of the ears of corn, and add them and the onion to the heated skillet. Season them with the cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onions are soft. Squeeze the juice of half of the lime into the skillet, stir, and transfer contents to a plate; set aside to cool. Chop the lettuce into bite-sized pieces; wash in a salad spinner and transfer to a large serving bowl. In a medium bowl, combine the beans, tomatoes, reserved roasted corn and onions, and cheddar cheese. Prepare the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the ranch dressing, barbecue sauce, and the remaining juice of half of the lime. To serve, place 2 cups of lettuce in a bowl, and top with a heaping ¾ cup of the bean mixture. Top with optional tortilla strips.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups lettuce and ¾ cup corn mixture and 2½ tablespoons dressing)

Calories: 219

Calories from fat: 54

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 514mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 6

