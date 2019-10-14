Parsnips and potatoes come together for a delicious mash. Serve it on Thanksgiving, Christmas or even just a random weeknight, it’s that easy. At only 120 calories and 4 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you’ll want to save this recipe for many meals to come!
Pro tips:
Videos by PopCulture.com
- If you prefer very smooth potatoes, use an electric mixer to reach desired smoothness. If you want more of a rustic feel like ours, we use a potato masher.
- Play around with the types of potatoes. Try red potatoes with the skin on for added color and texture.
- Check out our Skinny Country Green Beans to serve alongside the potato and parsnip mash!
Recipe: Rosemary Garlic Potato and Parsnip Mash
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 1 pound baking potatoes (about 4 small)
- 1 pound parsnips (about 2 medium or 1 large)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons fresh minced rosemary
- ¾ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Peel and chop the potatoes and parsnips in 1- or 2-inch pieces.
- Put them in a large saucepan and cover them with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender, 15-20 minutes.
- When the vegetables are almost done, heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Add the butter, garlic, and rosemary, and cook until the garlic and butter just start getting browned, about 3 minutes.
- Drain the potatoes and parsnips, then put them back into the pan they were cooked in.
- Add the butter mixture and almond milk to the potatoes and parsnips. Use a potato masher to mash to desired consistency.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: ¾ cup
Calories: 120
Calories from fat: 30
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 8mg
Sodium: 96mg
Carbohydrates: 22g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.