Parsnips and potatoes come together for a delicious mash. Serve it on Thanksgiving, Christmas or even just a random weeknight, it’s that easy. At only 120 calories and 4 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you’ll want to save this recipe for many meals to come!

Pro tips:

If you prefer very smooth potatoes, use an electric mixer to reach desired smoothness. If you want more of a rustic feel like ours, we use a potato masher.

Play around with the types of potatoes. Try red potatoes with the skin on for added color and texture.

Recipe: Rosemary Garlic Potato and Parsnip Mash

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ¾ cup

Ingredients

1 pound baking potatoes (about 4 small)

1 pound parsnips (about 2 medium or 1 large)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons fresh minced rosemary

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Peel and chop the potatoes and parsnips in 1- or 2-inch pieces. Put them in a large saucepan and cover them with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender, 15-20 minutes. When the vegetables are almost done, heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the butter, garlic, and rosemary, and cook until the garlic and butter just start getting browned, about 3 minutes. Drain the potatoes and parsnips, then put them back into the pan they were cooked in. Add the butter mixture and almond milk to the potatoes and parsnips. Use a potato masher to mash to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: ¾ cup

Calories: 120

Calories from fat: 30

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 96mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.