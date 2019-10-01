Everything tastes better on a stick, including the classic meal of steak and potatoes! Nix the plates and celebrate your juicy cut of sirloin by making it much easier to eat. The steak paired with fresh-cut vegetables is only 401 calories for two kabobs. Think about buying some stainless steel skewers for your next cookout!

Pro tip: If you don’t have all the ingredients on hand for our homemade Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, feel free to use a store-bought bottle of light ranch dressing.

Recipe: Ranch-style Steak and Potato Kabobs

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 kabobs

Ingredients

1 pound red new potatoes, halved (about 6, so there are 3 halves per kabob)

1 pound beef sirloin, fat trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (or beef tips)

16 cherry tomatoes

1 large onion, cut into large pieces

1 medium zucchini (about 1 pound), cut in thick rounds

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

black pepper, to taste

½ cup Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

8 wooden or metal skewers

Instructions

If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes prior to grilling, so they do not burn. To prepare the potatoes, place them in a microwave-safe bowl and fill the bowl with enough water to cover the bottoms of the potatoes. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and microwave for 2-4 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Drain and rinse with cold water so you will be able to skewer them. Meanwhile, heat and grease the grill to medium-high heat. Season the meat with salt and pepper, to taste. Thread each skewer evenly with the steak, potatoes, tomatoes, onion, and zucchini. Each skewer will have about 3 pieces of meat, 3 potato halves, 4 cherry tomatoes, ¼ of the onion, and 4 zucchini rounds. Lightly brush each skewer with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill each side for 1-2 minutes until the meat is cooked to desired doneness, and the vegetables are all slightly charred and tender. In the last minute of grilling, brush the cooked kabobs with the ranch dressing and cook an additional minute. Serve hot with the remaining ranch dressing for dipping.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (2 kabobs):

Calories: 401

Calories from fat: 179

Fat: 20g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 88mg

Sodium: 315mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 28g

WWP+: 11

SmartPoints: 12

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.