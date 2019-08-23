Who knew quinoa was the new oatmeal for baking?! It makes the perfect pancake consistency, and bananas only make the pancakes that much healthier. Only 220 calories in 3 fluffy pancakes? Yes, please! Be mindful of your portion sizes, though… it’s easy to let pancakes get out of control with big pours. Is Jack Johnson’s “Banana Pancakes” playing in the background yet?

Recipe: Quinoa Banana Pancakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3 pancakes with 1 Tbsp maple syrup

Ingredients

1 cup cooked quinoa, cooled

1 cup + 1 tablespoon skim milk

1⅓ cup white whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2/3 cup liquid egg whites

2 bananas, mashed

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

4 tablespoon sugar free maple syrup

Instructions

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Allow it to cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine quinoa, milk, wheat flour and brown sugar. In a small bowl, mash bananas and stir in vanilla and stevia. Add to quinoa mixture. In a medium-size bowl, beat egg whites on low speed until they are fluffy. This might take 2-3 minutes. Using a spatula, fold egg whites into quinoa mixture. Spray a medium-size skillet with nonstick cooking spray and place over medium heat. Using a ⅓ measuring cup, pour batter into skillet. Flip each pancake after cooking for 3-4 minutes on each side or until batter starts to bubble. Top 3 pancakes with 1 tablespoon syrup.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 pancakes with 1 Tbsp maple syrup):

Calories: 269

Calories from fat: 10

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 128mg

Carbohydrates: 55g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar 11g

Protein: 14g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 8

