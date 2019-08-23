Who knew quinoa was the new oatmeal for baking?! It makes the perfect pancake consistency, and bananas only make the pancakes that much healthier. Only 220 calories in 3 fluffy pancakes? Yes, please! Be mindful of your portion sizes, though… it’s easy to let pancakes get out of control with big pours. Is Jack Johnson’s “Banana Pancakes” playing in the background yet?
Recipe: Quinoa Banana Pancakes
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 3 pancakes with 1 Tbsp maple syrup
Ingredients
1 cup cooked quinoa, cooled
1 cup + 1 tablespoon skim milk
1⅓ cup white whole wheat flour
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2/3 cup liquid egg whites
2 bananas, mashed
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
4 tablespoon sugar free maple syrup
Instructions
Cook quinoa according to package directions. Allow it to cool slightly.
In a large bowl, combine quinoa, milk, wheat flour and brown sugar.
In a small bowl, mash bananas and stir in vanilla and stevia. Add to quinoa mixture.
In a medium-size bowl, beat egg whites on low speed until they are fluffy. This might take 2-3 minutes.
Using a spatula, fold egg whites into quinoa mixture.
Spray a medium-size skillet with nonstick cooking spray and place over medium heat.
Using a ⅓ measuring cup, pour batter into skillet. Flip each pancake after cooking for 3-4 minutes on each side or until batter starts to bubble.
Top 3 pancakes with 1 tablespoon syrup.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (3 pancakes with 1 Tbsp maple syrup):
Calories: 269
Calories from fat: 10
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 128mg
Carbohydrates: 55g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar 11g
Protein: 14g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 8
3.1