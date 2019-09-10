Grandma’s French toast recipe just might take a backseat to these French toast sticks stuffed with pumpkin cream! Get your kids excited to wake up in the morning with this guaranteed breakfast favorite. And, you’ll feel good about serving your kids a nutritious morning meal with three sticks only being 220 calories!
Recipe: Pumpkin French Toast Sticks
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 6-8 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 3 sticks
Ingredients
10 slices of sprouted bread (in healthy freezer section)
½ cup 100% pumpkin puree
¼ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon raw honey
1 egg
2 egg whites
¼ cup unsweetened almond milk
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Instructions
Preheat a griddle or large skillet over medium-low heat.
Carefully cut the crust off of the bread to make even squares.
In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the pumpkin, ricotta, and honey.
Evenly spread the pumpkin mixture on 5 slices of bread, and top them with the other 5 slices, making sandwiches.
Slice each sandwich into 3 “sticks”, making a total of 15.
In another medium mixing bowl, whisk together the egg and egg whites, almond milk, cinnamon, and vanilla.
Spray the preheated griddle or skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Dunk the “sticks” in the egg mixture and allow the excess to drip off back into the bowl.
Working in batches, cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.
When they are done, sprinkle immediately with optional powdered sugar and serve warm.
Freeze any leftovers in a resealable freezer bag, and microwave for 2-3 minutes to reheat.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (3 sticks):
Calories: 230
Calories from fat: 27
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 40mg
Sodium: 210mg
Carbohydrates: 41g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar 10g
Protein: 14g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.