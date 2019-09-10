Grandma’s French toast recipe just might take a backseat to these French toast sticks stuffed with pumpkin cream! Get your kids excited to wake up in the morning with this guaranteed breakfast favorite. And, you’ll feel good about serving your kids a nutritious morning meal with three sticks only being 220 calories!

Recipe: Pumpkin French Toast Sticks

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 3 sticks

Ingredients

10 slices of sprouted bread (in healthy freezer section)

Instructions

Preheat a griddle or large skillet over medium-low heat.

Carefully cut the crust off of the bread to make even squares.

In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the pumpkin, ricotta, and honey.

Evenly spread the pumpkin mixture on 5 slices of bread, and top them with the other 5 slices, making sandwiches.

Slice each sandwich into 3 “sticks”, making a total of 15.

In another medium mixing bowl, whisk together the egg and egg whites, almond milk, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Spray the preheated griddle or skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Dunk the “sticks” in the egg mixture and allow the excess to drip off back into the bowl.

Working in batches, cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

When they are done, sprinkle immediately with optional powdered sugar and serve warm.