Trick or treat! Halloween season is finally here, which means you have an excuse to make adorable treats like these Pretzel Spider Webs! The pretzel-chocolate combination is a favorite among many kids, so we’re confident these are going to become a Halloween tradition in your house. Plus, two webs will only put you out 71 calories! Don’t forget to pick up some spider rings to surprise the kiddies!

Recipe: Pretzel Spider Web

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 webs

Ingredients

48 mini pretzel rods

2 ounces melting white chocolate

Instructions

Start by carefully breaking the pretzel rods in half, using 4 for each web. On a silicone baking mat, or a piece of parchment paper, lay out the webs by placing the pretzel rods in a snowflake shape with the broken ends meeting in the middle. Melt the chocolate in a small microwave-safe bowl in 15 second intervals until it is melted. Allow the chocolate to cool so it is safe enough to touch, and then transfer it to a resealable ziplock bag and cut a very narrow tip at the corner. Pipe the chocolate in the center of the pretzel web to connect the pieces, then drizzle in a circular motion to make the web. Each web will use about 1½ teaspoons of melted chocolate. Allow to harden, then gently pop them off of the surface with a flat metal spatula.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 webs)

Calories: 71

Calories from fat: 24

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 97mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 1g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 4

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.