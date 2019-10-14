Trick or treat! Halloween season is finally here, which means you have an excuse to make adorable treats like these Pretzel Spider Webs! The pretzel-chocolate combination is a favorite among many kids, so we’re confident these are going to become a Halloween tradition in your house. Plus, two webs will only put you out 71 calories! Don’t forget to pick up some spider rings to surprise the kiddies!
Recipe: Pretzel Spider Web
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 webs
Ingredients
48 mini pretzel rods
2 ounces melting white chocolate
Instructions
Start by carefully breaking the pretzel rods in half, using 4 for each web.
On a silicone baking mat, or a piece of parchment paper, lay out the webs by placing the pretzel rods in a snowflake shape with the broken ends meeting in the middle.
Melt the chocolate in a small microwave-safe bowl in 15 second intervals until it is melted.
Allow the chocolate to cool so it is safe enough to touch, and then transfer it to a resealable ziplock bag and cut a very narrow tip at the corner.
Pipe the chocolate in the center of the pretzel web to connect the pieces, then drizzle in a circular motion to make the web. Each web will use about 1½ teaspoons of melted chocolate.
Allow to harden, then gently pop them off of the surface with a flat metal spatula.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 webs)
Calories: 71
Calories from fat: 24
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 97mg
Carbohydrates: 11g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 6g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 2
SmartPoints: 4
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.