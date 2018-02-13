This might be made in a loaf pan, but it’s definitely dessert! Our St. Patrick’s Day bread is sweet and moist with a delightful little crunch from the pistachios, and we can’t even describe how beautiful it is! When you slice this little love open, you’ll reveal the most beautiful green color! It’s a fabulously fun way to celebrate St. Patty’s Day! This sweet treat is perfect with a cold glass of milk.

For another fun St. Patrick’s Day snack, try our Skinny Shamrock Shake!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Pistachio Bread

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12 of loaf

Ingredients

1 box yellow cake mix, dry mix only

4 egg whites

1 (3-ounce) package instant sugar-free, fat-free pistachio pudding mix

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ cup water

1 tsp almond extract

¾ cup chopped pistachios

2-3 drops of green gel food coloring

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a 8.5 x 4 1/4 x 2 3/4-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix all ingredients using a stand mixer or hand held mixer until well blended. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Allow bread to cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan and serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/12 of loaf):

Calories: 267

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 42g

Sodium: 450mg

Fiber: 3g

Sugars: 24g

Protein: 6g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 11

3.1