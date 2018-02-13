Lifestyle

Recipe: Pistachio Bread

This might be made in a loaf pan, but it’s definitely dessert! Our St. Patrick’s Day bread is […]

By

St Patricks Day Bread with ribbon

This might be made in a loaf pan, but it’s definitely dessert! Our St. Patrick’s Day bread is sweet and moist with a delightful little crunch from the pistachios, and we can’t even describe how beautiful it is! When you slice this little love open, you’ll reveal the most beautiful green color! It’s a fabulously fun way to celebrate St. Patty’s Day! This sweet treat is perfect with a cold glass of milk.

St-Patricks Day Bread in mixer

For another fun St. Patrick’s Day snack, try our Skinny Shamrock Shake!

Videos by PopCulture.com

St Patricks Day Bread loaf with slices

Recipe: Pistachio Bread

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40-45 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1/12 of loaf

Ingredients

  • 1 box yellow cake mix, dry mix only

  • 4 egg whites

  • 1 (3-ounce) package instant sugar-free, fat-free pistachio pudding mix

  • ½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

  • ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

  • ¼ cup water

  • 1 tsp almond extract

  • ¾ cup chopped pistachios

  • 2-3 drops of green gel food coloring

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

  2. Spray a 8.5 x 4 1/4 x 2 3/4-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

  3. Mix all ingredients using a stand mixer or hand held mixer until well blended.

  4. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  5. Bake for 40-45 minutes.

  6. Allow bread to cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan and serving.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1/12 of loaf):
Calories: 267
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 42g
Sodium: 450mg
Fiber: 3g
Sugars: 24g
Protein: 6g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 11

3.1

Tagged:
,

Related Posts