This thick and hearty dish is a mashup of two family favorites: chili and mac and cheese! It’s not soupy, but still not as solid as a baked macaroni dish. Your taste buds will be happily confused, especially because a heaping serving size is only 306 calories! The entire family will be pleased with this skinny dish. Plus, you’ll get tons of energy to take on the rest of the day, thanks to the the 27 grams of protein per serving.
Here’s how to dice that onion:
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: One-Pot Turkey Chili Macaroni
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 heaping cup
Ingredients
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 pound fat-free ground turkey
1 onion, diced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon cumin
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon red chili flakes
⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
2½ cups water
1 (15.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
8 ounces whole grain elbow pasta, dry
¾ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese
Instructions
Heat the oil over medium heat in a large stock pot, or dutch oven. Add the turkey, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is cooked, about 4-6 minutes.
Add the onion, garlic, and all of the spices. Stir together and cook for an additional 4-6 minutes, until the onions are soft.
Add the crushed tomatoes and water. Bring up to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 10-15 minutes.
Add the beans and pasta. Stir together, and continue simmering for about 8-10 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked to al dente.
Reduce the heat to low and sprinkle the cheese over the chili, and let stand 2-3 minutes until the cheese melts. Cover it with a lid to melt the cheese faster.
Serve with optional light sour cream or Greek yogurt and chopped cilantro.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 heaping cup)
Calories: 306
Calories from fat: 46
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 39mg
Sodium: 377mg
Carbohydrates: 41g
Fiber: 10g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 27
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.