If you’re a broccoli salad fan, you’ll love our new take on the summer classic! Add depth of flavor to your broccoli salad by roasting the broccoli before you mix it into the rest of the ingredients. The squeeze of fresh lemon at the end is the perfect acidic addition to lighten the rich flavors of the roasted broccoli and salty bacon. Low in calories, carbs, fats and sugar, your family will request this time and time again!

Pro tips:

For the ranch dressing, our Light Buttermilk Ranch recipe is perfect — but don’t forget to halve it for this particular recipe!

Also, be sure to use fresh herbs in the ranch (rather than dried) to get the lightest and freshest tasting dressing possible.

For more broccoli recipes, go back to the basics with our Skinny Broccoli Salad.

Recipe: Low-Carb Roasted Broccoli Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅔ cup

Ingredients

8 cups fresh broccoli florets (about 3 small heads)

3 slices center-cut bacon

1 cup light buttermilk ranch dressing

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

juice of ½ a lemon

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and evenly spread the broccoli on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the broccoli is soft and slightly charred. Line a second rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack and bake for 10-15 minutes, until desired crispness. The bacon will be done before the broccoli. When cool enough to touch, crumble the bacon and set aside. When the broccoli is finished, cool it in the refrigerator and wait to use it until it is completely cooled. When the broccoli is cool, mix it together in a large bowl with the ranch dressing, Parmesan, and bacon. Squeeze the lemon juice over it, season it with salt and pepper, and toss gently to evenly coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅔ cup)

Calories: 113

Calories from fat: 45

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 12mg

Sodium: 376mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.