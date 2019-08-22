For a low-calorie and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this creamy avocado zoodle recipe. The zucchini noodles cut down on carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system. And perhaps the very best thing about this recipe is that you can have dinner on the table in 30 minutes!
Not sure how to make zoodles? Check out the video below:
Recipe: Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 cups
Ingredients
- 1 avocado, peeled and pitted
- ¼ cup fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 (14-ounce) can large artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 10 cups zucchini noodles (from 4 small zucchini, ~2 pounds)
Instructions
- To make the sauce: blend all of the ingredients together to a food processor or high-powered blender until smooth, and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Cook for 4-6 minutes until the tomatoes start to plump and get juicy.
- Add the zucchini noodles and the previously set-aside sauce to the skillet.
- Season with salt and black pepper, and gently toss together with tongs to evenly coat.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 cups)
Calories: 163
Calories from fat: 87
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 364mg
Carbohydrates: 17g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.