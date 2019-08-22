For a low-calorie and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this creamy avocado zoodle recipe. The zucchini noodles cut down on carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system. And perhaps the very best thing about this recipe is that you can have dinner on the table in 30 minutes!

Not sure how to make zoodles? Check out the video below:

Pro tip: Don’t be alarmed when you read 10 grams of fat! Remember that it’s coming from the avocado, which contains HEALTHY monounsaturated fat. It keeps you full until your next healthy meal!

Recipe: Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

¼ cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (14-ounce) can large artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

10 cups zucchini noodles (from 4 small zucchini, ~2 pounds)

Instructions

To make the sauce: blend all of the ingredients together to a food processor or high-powered blender until smooth, and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Cook for 4-6 minutes until the tomatoes start to plump and get juicy. Add the zucchini noodles and the previously set-aside sauce to the skillet. Season with salt and black pepper, and gently toss together with tongs to evenly coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups)

Calories: 163

Calories from fat: 87

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 364mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 3

