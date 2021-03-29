Trick your taste buds into thinking they’re indulging in an American summertime classic, potato salad! But here’s the trick: Swap the potatoes for cauliflower and save big time on carbs and calories. The creamy mustardy sauce and crunchy bite of the celery bring this potato salad together for a soon-to-be family favorite.

​

Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Potato’ Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 5-7 minutes + 30 minutes chill time

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cored and cut into bite sized pieces

3 tablespoons skim milk

¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon celery seeds

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

4 hard boiled eggs, minus 2 yolks, all diced

½ cup diced celery

2 green onions, thinly sliced

​

Instructions

Bring about 2-3 inches of water to a boil in a large pot and place a steam basket with the cauliflower florets over it. The steam from the water will cook the cauliflower in about 5-7 minutes. Cook until fork-tender. You can also steam the cauliflower in the microwave by placing the florets in a large, microwave-safe bowl and adding enough water to just cover the bottom of the bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and poke some holes in the top. Microwave for 3-4 minutes, or until fork-tender. Transfer about ½ cup of the cauliflower to a high-speed blender or food processor with 2-3 tablespoons of skim milk. You just need enough milk to loosen the cauliflower up. Blend into a thick puree, then set aside. Transfer the remainder of the hot cauliflower to a colander and run cold water over it to halt the cooking. Set aside to let the water drain. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, celery seeds, salt, and pepper. Gently fold in the cooled and drained cauliflower florets, eggs, celery, and green onions. Next, fold in the pureed cauliflower, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving, so the salad gets cold and the flavors meld.

» Pro tip: The cauliflower puree process will help to replicate the texture of true potato salad, giving it a very creamy and coated texture, as opposed to feeling like you’re eating cauliflower florets. You can definitely skip this step if you like, and instead use all of the cooked cauliflower as florets. It’s your choice!

​

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 96

Calories from fat: 42

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 73mg

Sodium: 338mg

Carbohydrates: 7g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 7g

SmartPoints: 2

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

