For a fun and nutritious take on your typical calzone, try this Loaded Chicken, Cheese and Veggie Calzone! We used chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese and all kinds of spices to create a flavorful and healthy dinner. Serve it alongside a green salad for a balanced and delicious supper you can have on the table in 30 minutes!

Recipe: Loaded Chicken, Cheese and Veggie Calzone

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 calzone

Ingredients

¾ cup cooked chicken (about 4 ounces chicken breast raw)

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ onion, diced

4 ounces baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 cup broccoli florets, chopped small

1 tablespoon minced garlic

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

⅛ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 (13.8-ounce) can classic pizza crust

6 tablespoons part-skim ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

⅛ teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

If starting with raw chicken: Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, red bell pepper, onion, mushrooms and broccoli, cooking for 6-8 minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper, and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Then set the skillet aside to cool slightly. Roll out the pizza dough on a flat work surface, and cut the dough into 6 equal-sized rectangles and gently stretch each rectangle a little bit bigger, to fit all of the filling. Fill each rectangle with about a ¼ cup of the vegetable filling, 2 tablespoons of chicken, 1 tablespoon of ricotta cheese, and 1 teaspoon of mozzarella cheese. Fold the calzone over on itself and use the tines of a fork to press the seams together on the 3 open sides. Carefully transfer the calzones to the prepared baking sheet and spray the tops with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle garlic powder over each calzone and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Serve with optional marinara sauce for dipping, as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 calzone)

Calories: 247

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 19mg

Sodium: 427mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 12g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 8

