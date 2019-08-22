Recipe: Italian Pasta Soup

Craving Italian flavor, but don’t want to commit to a full pasta dish? Then you have to try this dish. Two different kinds of beans and three varieties of diced veggies make this a colorful and nutrient-dense soup. The ditalini noodles are the perfect size and shape to compliment this chunky soup.
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 lb lean ground turkey
- 1 cup onion, diced (½ medium onion)
- 2 cups carrots, shredded (5 oz)
- 2 cups celery, diced (5-6 stalks)
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 3 Tbsp garlic, minced
- 28 oz can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
- 28 oz can reduced-sodium tomato sauce
- 2 – 14.5 oz cans reduced-sodium beef broth
- 15 oz can kidney beans, drained + rinsed
- 15 oz can northern beans, drained + rinsed
- 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 8 oz ditalini pasta
Instructions
- Brown the turkey in a large deep pot. Season with salt and pepper. Drain fat. Remove turkey and set aside.
- In the same pot, add onion, carrots, celery and green bell pepper. Saute on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 3 minutes.
- Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, both beans, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper and browned turkey. Stir well and let simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Stir occasionally.
- Boil water and cook ditalini pasta according to package instructions.
- Drain pasta and add to the meat mixture. Cook for another 5 minutes and serve!
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 175, Calories from fat:10, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 23mg, Sodium: 818mg, Carbohydrates: 39g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar 10g, Protein:14 g, SmartPoints: 5