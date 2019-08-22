Lifestyle

Recipe: Italian Pasta Soup

Craving Italian flavor, but don’t want to commit to a full pasta dish? Then you have to try this […]

Craving Italian flavor, but don’t want to commit to a full pasta dish? Then you have to try this dish. Two different kinds of beans and three varieties of diced veggies make this a colorful and nutrient-dense soup. The ditalini noodles are the perfect size and shape to compliment this chunky soup.

Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 1 lb lean ground turkey
  • 1 cup onion, diced (½ medium onion)
  • 2 cups carrots, shredded (5 oz)
  • 2 cups celery, diced (5-6 stalks)
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 3 Tbsp garlic, minced
  • 28 oz can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
  • 28 oz can reduced-sodium tomato sauce
  • 2 – 14.5 oz cans reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 15 oz can kidney beans, drained + rinsed
  • 15 oz can northern beans, drained + rinsed
  • 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 8 oz ditalini pasta

Instructions

  1. Brown the turkey in a large deep pot. Season with salt and pepper. Drain fat. Remove turkey and set aside.
  2. In the same pot, add onion, carrots, celery and green bell pepper. Saute on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 3 minutes.
  3. Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, both beans, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper and browned turkey. Stir well and let simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Stir occasionally.
  4. Boil water and cook ditalini pasta according to package instructions.
  5. Drain pasta and add to the meat mixture. Cook for another 5 minutes and serve!

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 175, Calories from fat:10, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 23mg, Sodium: 818mg, Carbohydrates: 39g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar 10g, Protein:14 g, SmartPoints: 5

