Recipe: Italian Pasta Soup

Craving Italian flavor, but don’t want to commit to a full pasta dish? Then you have to try this dish. Two different kinds of beans and three varieties of diced veggies make this a colorful and nutrient-dense soup. The ditalini noodles are the perfect size and shape to compliment this chunky soup.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 cup onion, diced (½ medium onion)

2 cups carrots, shredded (5 oz)

2 cups celery, diced (5-6 stalks)

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 Tbsp garlic, minced

28 oz can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

28 oz can reduced-sodium tomato sauce

2 – 14.5 oz cans reduced-sodium beef broth

15 oz can kidney beans, drained + rinsed

15 oz can northern beans, drained + rinsed

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

8 oz ditalini pasta

Instructions

Brown the turkey in a large deep pot. Season with salt and pepper. Drain fat. Remove turkey and set aside. In the same pot, add onion, carrots, celery and green bell pepper. Saute on medium-high heat for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, both beans, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper and browned turkey. Stir well and let simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Stir occasionally. Boil water and cook ditalini pasta according to package instructions. Drain pasta and add to the meat mixture. Cook for another 5 minutes and serve!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 175, Calories from fat:10, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 23mg, Sodium: 818mg, Carbohydrates: 39g, Fiber: 8g, Sugar 10g, Protein:14 g, SmartPoints: 5