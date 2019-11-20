Imagine sitting on the patio after a long summer day, nibbling on these light and scrumptious heirloom tomato tarts, maybe sippin’ on something cold as the sun sets. Seems pretty perfect, right? Well, the good news is that they’re super easy to make and only 165 calories per serving, so you can indulge in seconds without feeling guilty!

Need a good pesto recipe? Check out our how-to video:

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Pesto Tart

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ⅛ of tart

Ingredients

4 large ripe heirloom tomatoes, sliced in ¼ inch rounds

½ teaspoon salt

1 can reduced-fat crescent rolls

4 tablespoons prepared pesto

½ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons fresh basil

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF and prepare a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Lay the tomato slices out on a paper toweled-lined plate, salt them and lay more paper towels on top of them; set aside for 30 minutes to absorb most of their moisture.

Roll out the crescent rolls and pinch the seams together; prebake for 4 minutes.

When the tomatoes are ready, spread the pesto evenly over the prebaked crescents, leaving a 1-inch border around all of the edges.

Sprinkle the mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses evenly over the pesto, reserving 2 tablespoons of both of the cheeses. Lay the tomato slices over the cheese, and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the tomatoes.

Bake for 4-6 minutes, until the edges are golden and the cheese has melted.

Garnish with the basil.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (⅛ of tart)

Calories: 165

Calories from fat: 75

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 548mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 5g

Protein: 5g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.