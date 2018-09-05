This super-healthy dish was inspired by a recent order at a First Watch restaurant! The dish was filled with nutrient dense superfoods like spinach, quinoa, carrots and chicken all in a delicious pesto sauce. The chicken can be boiled, baked or grilled depending on your preference. Packing a serious 19g of protein and only clocking in at 250 calories, we know this will become a dinner staple. Leftovers make a great lunch!

Pro tip: Before grilling the chicken, pound it out to an even thickness so it cooks faster and evenly.

Recipe: Healthy Chicken Quinoa Power Bowl

Prep time: 15 minutesCook time: 25 minutesYield: 8 servingsServing size: approximately 1 cup

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup dry quinoa, rinsed

juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

2 cups matchstick carrots

4 cups kale, chopped into bite sized pieces

2 (14.5-ounce) cans fire-roasted tomatoes

12 tablespoons Garden Fresh Pesto

Instructions

Chicken grilling instructions: Heat an indoor grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat it with nonstick cooking spray, and grill the chicken on each side for 7-9 minutes, or until done. Heat a medium saucepan over high heat, and add the chicken broth and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 13-15 minutes until quinoa is cooked. Remove the quinoa from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork. Stir the lemon, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, salt, and black pepper into the cooked quinoa, then set aside. Heat a large pot over medium-low and add the oil and carrots, cooking until the carrots begin to get soft. Add the kale and cook until wilted. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste if desired. Reduce the heat to low and add the tomatoes, cooked quinoa, and pesto. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. Serve hot with the chicken sliced on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (approximately 1 cup)

Calories: 250

Calories from fat: 77

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 420mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 19g

SmartPoints: 6

SmartPoints: 6