(Photo: PopCulture)

If you’re not a fan of green tea yet, it might be time to hop on board the green tea bandwagon! And what better way to do so than with a green tea smoothie? It’s light, mild, refreshing and perfect for a warm summer day. The banana gives it a natural sweetness that is topped off perfectly with your choice of agave or honey, so that it satisfies your sweet tooth without being over the top. In fact, green tea is the perfect skinny swap for sugary drinks. WebMD says that if you subbed a cup of green tea for your daily soda, you’d save over 50,000 calories over the course of a year. That’s more than 15 pounds!

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!



Videos by PopCulture.com

Pro tips:

For the fastest way to make this smoothie, have chilled green tea on hand before you assemble the smoothie.

In addition to the health benefits listed above, this smoothie is also good for preventative measures. Not only does green tea save you tons of calories, but it also contains tons of antioxidants that neutralize free radicals, preventing disease in the long run.

Recipe: Green Tea Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 16 ounces

Ingredients

¾ cup green tea, chilled

1 frozen banana

¼ cup nonfat, plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon honey or agave

½ cup baby spinach

½ cup ice cubes (5-6)

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (16 ounces):

Calories: 164

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 41mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 22g

Protein: 8g

Smart Points: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.