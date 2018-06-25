Liven up your classic chicken salad with this new take on a Greek chicken salad—it incorporates all your favorite Mediterranean flavors all in one convenient lettuce wrap! The creamy dill dressing is the perfect Greek style background for the crunchy bell pepper, red onion, almonds, and the salty bite of the olives.

Recipe: Greek Chicken Salad Lettuce Cups

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 lettuce wraps

Ingredients

1½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (makes about 3½ to 4 cups shredded chicken)

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light sour cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped small

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup slivered almonds

¼ cup sliced kalamata olives (1.25 oz, 9-10 olives)

½ cup reduced-fat Feta cheese

10 Bibb lettuce leaves

Instructions

Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred or dice it and set aside. Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl stir together the yogurt, sour cream, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper. Add the rest of the ingredients and the set aside chicken and toss gently to combine. Spoon ½ cup of chicken salad into each bibb lettuce leaf, and each person is served 2.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 lettuce wraps)

Calories: 233

Calories from fat: 90

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 78mg

Sodium: 460mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 29g

SmartPoints: 5