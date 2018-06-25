Liven up your classic chicken salad with this new take on a Greek chicken salad—it incorporates all your favorite Mediterranean flavors all in one convenient lettuce wrap! The creamy dill dressing is the perfect Greek style background for the crunchy bell pepper, red onion, almonds, and the salty bite of the olives.
Recipe: Greek Chicken Salad Lettuce Cups
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 lettuce wraps
Ingredients
- 1½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (makes about 3½ to 4 cups shredded chicken)
- ½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup light sour cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped small
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ¼ cup slivered almonds
- ¼ cup sliced kalamata olives (1.25 oz, 9-10 olives)
- ½ cup reduced-fat Feta cheese
- 10 Bibb lettuce leaves
Instructions
- Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.
- When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F.
- Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred or dice it and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl stir together the yogurt, sour cream, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper. Add the rest of the ingredients and the set aside chicken and toss gently to combine.
- Spoon ½ cup of chicken salad into each bibb lettuce leaf, and each person is served 2.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 lettuce wraps)
Calories: 233
Calories from fat: 90
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 78mg
Sodium: 460mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 29g
SmartPoints: 5