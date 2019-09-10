Is your morning routine rushed, no matter how early you wake up? Getting the kids up, dressed, teeth brushed, lunch packed AND fed — sometimes it feels like it’s too much to get done. What if you could just reach in the freezer and heat up a healthy, homemade breakfast burrito? Nothing like a warm, cheesy, protein-packed breakfast to lure the kids out of bed! Our Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito comes in at only 178 calories and 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, so you can feel good eating one as well.
Pro tip: To evenly dispense the ingredients, use ¼ cup of veggies, ¼ cup of scrambled eggs, 1 heaping tablespoon of diced ham, and 1 tablespoon of cheese on each burrito.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1 burrito
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided
- 5 whole eggs
- 10 egg whites
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 8-ounce package fully cooked diced ham
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 10 tablespoons reduced fat mild cheddar shredded cheese
- 10 La Tortilla Factory Low Carb, High Fiber Whole-Wheat Tortillas, Original Size
- plastic wrap or freezer paper
- 2 gallon size resealable bags
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and egg whites. Heat a large nonstick skillet, over medium-low heat. Add ½ tablespoon of butter to the skillet. When melted, pour the eggs in and allow to set up for about 1 minute, then proceed to scramble.
- Heat a separate large skillet over medium heat, and add the remaining ½ tablespoon of butter. Cook the peppers and onions for about 8-10 minutes, until soft. Add the spinach and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until wilted.
- Spread the scrambled eggs on a baking sheet, and the cooked vegetables on another. Refrigerate until cool. Cooling the filling before assembly helps prevent the burritos from becoming soggy when they are microwaved.
- While the filling is cooling, spread the ham out on a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess moisture.
- Evenly fill each tortilla with the eggs, vegetables, ham, and 1 tablespoon cheese, then wrap like a burrito.
- Line a baking dish with with the burritos and put them in the freezer for 15-20 minutes to flash freeze them.
- When very cold, wrap each burrito in plastic wrap individually, and then in freezer paper after that if desired.
- To microwave them after they are frozen: unwrap the burrito from the freezer paper and plastic wrap, then loosely wrap it in a damp paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave one at a time for 2½ to 3 minutes, then allow to rest for 1 to 2 minutes before eating, being careful because contents will be hot.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 burrito):
Calories: 178
Calories from fat: 66
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 107mg
Sodium: 779mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 18g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 5
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.