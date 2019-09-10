Is your morning routine rushed, no matter how early you wake up? Getting the kids up, dressed, teeth brushed, lunch packed AND fed — sometimes it feels like it’s too much to get done. What if you could just reach in the freezer and heat up a healthy, homemade breakfast burrito? Nothing like a warm, cheesy, protein-packed breakfast to lure the kids out of bed! Our Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito comes in at only 178 calories and 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, so you can feel good eating one as well.

Pro tip: To evenly dispense the ingredients, use ¼ cup of veggies, ¼ cup of scrambled eggs, 1 heaping tablespoon of diced ham, and 1 tablespoon of cheese on each burrito.

Recipe: Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 burrito

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

5 whole eggs

10 egg whites

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 small onion, diced

4 cups baby spinach

8-ounce package fully cooked diced ham

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

10 tablespoons reduced fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

10 La Tortilla Factory Low Carb, High Fiber Whole-Wheat Tortillas, Original Size

plastic wrap or freezer paper

2 gallon size resealable bags

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and egg whites. Heat a large nonstick skillet, over medium-low heat. Add ½ tablespoon of butter to the skillet. When melted, pour the eggs in and allow to set up for about 1 minute, then proceed to scramble. Heat a separate large skillet over medium heat, and add the remaining ½ tablespoon of butter. Cook the peppers and onions for about 8-10 minutes, until soft. Add the spinach and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until wilted. Spread the scrambled eggs on a baking sheet, and the cooked vegetables on another. Refrigerate until cool. Cooling the filling before assembly helps prevent the burritos from becoming soggy when they are microwaved. While the filling is cooling, spread the ham out on a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess moisture. Evenly fill each tortilla with the eggs, vegetables, ham, and 1 tablespoon cheese, then wrap like a burrito. Line a baking dish with with the burritos and put them in the freezer for 15-20 minutes to flash freeze them. When very cold, wrap each burrito in plastic wrap individually, and then in freezer paper after that if desired. To microwave them after they are frozen: unwrap the burrito from the freezer paper and plastic wrap, then loosely wrap it in a damp paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave one at a time for 2½ to 3 minutes, then allow to rest for 1 to 2 minutes before eating, being careful because contents will be hot.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 burrito):

Calories: 178

Calories from fat: 66

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 107mg

Sodium: 779mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 18g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.