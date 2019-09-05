For a healthy take on French fries, these Crispy Veggie “Fries” are the perfect alternative. These are the perfect way to feel like you’re eating French fries without the fried part! We coated carrots and parsnips in an egg white, cumin, salt, pepper and panko bread crumbs for a healthy, crispy, crunchy and satisfying fry. Plus, swapping out potatoes for carrots and parsnips introduces more colors and vitamins to your family’s dinner. Pair these “fries” with our Crispy Baked Fish with Lighter Tartar Sauce for a wholesome meal.

Pro tip: Parsnips are slightly lower in calories than potatoes, while higher in carbs and sugar. However, they’re higher in other vitamins and minerals like calcium and magnesium. Using parsnips are a good way to switch up the norm and to get your family to eat new veggies.

Recipe: Crispy Veggie ‘Fries’

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of the recipe (about ⅔ cup or 2 ounces)

Ingredients

1 egg white, beaten

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon cumin

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ pound carrots, peeled and cut in fry-like strips

½ pound parsnips, peeled and cut in fry-like strips

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and grease it with nonstick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg white, oil, cumin, salt, and pepper. Toss the carrots and parsnips in the egg mixture, to coat. Sprinkle the panko bread crumbs over all of the “fries” and toss again to evenly coat. Transfer the “fries” to the prepared baking sheet and spread out in an even layer. Bake for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through. Bake until the vegetables are tender, but crisp and the panko is golden on the outside.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of the recipe (about ⅔ cup or 2 ounces)

Calories: 98

Calories from fat: 19

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 68mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.