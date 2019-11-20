Recipe: Crispy Oven-Baked Shrimp with Smoky Cocktail Sauce

Congratulations! You’ve found your new favorite appetizer recipe! This Crispy Oven-Baked Shrimp is not fried at all — just dipped in egg whites, bread crumbs and seasonings — but it’s so good that your taste buds won’t know the difference. Plus, the Smoky Cocktail Sauce is unlike any shrimp cocktail you’ve ever had! This super simple recipe will be a hit at your next get-together.

Recipe: Crispy Oven-Fried Shrimp with Smoky Cocktail Sauce

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 6 shrimp and 2 tablespoons cocktail sauce

Ingredients

2 egg whites, beaten

1 cup panko bread crumbs

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (30-32 shrimp)

¼ cup sweet chili sauce

¼ cup less-sugar barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon horseradish sauce

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

To make the Smoky Cocktail Sauce: Mix all of the ingredients together in a small mixing bowl and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a wire cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Beat the egg whites in a small bowl. In a separate bowl or shallow dish, stir the panko, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper together. Dip the shrimp in the egg whites and allow the excess to drip off. Next, dip the shrimp in the panko mixture and evenly coat all sides. Place the shrimp on the prepared baking sheet and spray the shrimp with nonstick cooking spray to help them brown. Bake until the shrimp is opaque when the thickest part is pierced with the tip of the knife, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately with the cocktail sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 shrimp and 2 tablespoons cocktail sauce)

Calories: 141

Calories from fat: 22

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 97mg

Sodium: 766mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 13g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 4

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.