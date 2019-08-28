Traditional tuna salad is full of mayonnaise and fat. To make it skinny, we cut out some of that mayo and used plain, nonfat Greek yogurt instead! It saves on fat and calories but still gives you that creamy texture you crave with tuna salad. Try it on a cracker, by itself or on a whole-wheat, high fiber wrap. Even better, try wrapping it in a lettuce wrap! Half a cup of our tasty tuna salad comes to only 85 calories, 1 gram of fat and 2 WWP+.

Recipe: Classic Tuna Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

4 (5-ounce) cans chunk light tuna in water

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 cup diced celery (about 3 stalks)

¼ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon no-sugar added sweet relish

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Drain the tuna very well by placing a colander in the sink. Empty the tuna in it, and gently press the water out with a rubber spatula. Add the rest of the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine. Add the drained tuna and stir to combine; serve chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 85

Calories from fat: 8

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 27mg

Sodium: 582mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 15g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 1

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.