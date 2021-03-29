For a high-protein, low-carb dinner recipe you can make in under 30 minutes, you’ll want to make this Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo. It checks off all the right boxes: low calorie, low carb, low fat, high protein, quick, easy. What more could you ask for? Oh yeah, it’s also fresh and delicious! Serve it with corn and quinoa like we did in the photos below for an even bigger nutrition boost! Step up your seafood game with this easy tilapia recipe.

Unsure how to dice that red onion? Don’t cry!

Recipe: Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 tilapia fillet with ½ cup Avocado Pico de Gallo

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

4 (4-ounce) tilapia fillets

!Avocado Pico de Gallo: (makes 2 cups)

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

½ avocado, diced

¼ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

salt, to taste

lime, to squeeze

Instructions

In a medium-sized mixing bowl or shallow baking dish, combine the oil, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, and cilantro. Place the fillets in the marinade, and flip them over to coat both sides, then set aside while making the Avocado Pico de Gallo. Combine the tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and cilantro in a medium-sized mixing bowl and season with salt to taste. Squeeze some fresh lime juice on the Pico for flavor and to keep the avocados from browning, then set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and remove the tilapia fillets from the marinade, allowing the excess to drip off. Discard the leftover marinade. Cook the fish in batches as to not crowd the skillet. At this point, you may want to add an additional swirl of olive oil to your skillet, or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Cook the tilapia until the fish turns white and flakes easily, 2-3 minutes on each side. The fish will be tender and might tear when flipping it. Use a flexible fish spatula for best results. Serve with ½ cup of the Avocado Pico de Gallo, and extra cilantro and lime wedges if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 tilapia fillet with ½ cup Avocado Pico de Gallo)

Calories: 193

Calories from fat: 82

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 57mg

Sodium: 137mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.