This fun appetizer is sure to be a crowd pleaser at your next party! Your family and friends won’t even miss the bun because they’ll be too busy devouring these low-calorie mini burgers. In fact, three of these bad boys have only 144 calories! Top them with a square of lettuce, a cherry tomato and a pickle chip and serve with a fancy toothpick to delight your guests.

Recipe: Cheeseburger Meatball Skewers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 3 meatball skewers

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, small dice

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 egg

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

¾ cup bread crumbs

½ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, a silicone baking mat, or lightly grease it with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat, then add the oil, onion and garlic. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes until the onions are translucent. Remove the skillet from the heat and allow to cool. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg and add the beef, Worcestershire, dijon mustard, bread crumbs, cheese, salt and black pepper. Using clean hands, mix together until all of the ingredients are combined. Scoop 26 meatballs, each measuring about 1 tablespoon, and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until browned and done.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 meatball skewers)

Calories: 144

Calories from fat: 63

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 45mg

Sodium: 237mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 12g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 4

