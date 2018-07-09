Recipe: Cake Batter Popsicles

Love cake? Love popsicles? Perfect! Our Cake Batter Popsicles are a great way to indulge in a slice of cake without actually baking a cake! You and your kids will love this simple, sweet, versatile popsicle recipe.
Pro tip: Swap out white cake mix for chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, etc. and enjoy a little slice of “frozen cake”!
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 8 hours freeze time
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 popsicle
Ingredients
¼ cup white cake mix (dry mix only)
1 (1-ounce) box sugar-free instant vanilla pudding
2 cups unsweetened almond milk
2 tablespoons rainbow sprinkles
Instructions
Whisk together the cake mix and the pudding mix.
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, or with an electric mixer, beat together the dry mix and almond milk for 2 minutes on low. Stir in the sprinkles and pour into 6 popsicle molds.
Freeze for 8 hours, or overnight.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 popsicle)
Calories: 72
Calories from fat: 29
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 141mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 0g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.