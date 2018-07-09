Recipe: Cake Batter Popsicles

Love cake? Love popsicles? Perfect! Our Cake Batter Popsicles are a great way to indulge in a slice of cake without actually baking a cake! You and your kids will love this simple, sweet, versatile popsicle recipe.

Pro tip: Swap out white cake mix for chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, etc. and enjoy a little slice of “frozen cake”!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours freeze time

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 popsicle

Ingredients

¼ cup white cake mix (dry mix only)

1 (1-ounce) box sugar-free instant vanilla pudding

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons rainbow sprinkles

Instructions

Whisk together the cake mix and the pudding mix. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, or with an electric mixer, beat together the dry mix and almond milk for 2 minutes on low. Stir in the sprinkles and pour into 6 popsicle molds. Freeze for 8 hours, or overnight.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 popsicle)

Calories: 72

Calories from fat: 29

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 141mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 0g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.