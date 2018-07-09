Recipe: Cake Batter Popsicles

Lifestyle

Love cake? Love popsicles? Perfect! Our Cake Batter Popsicles are a great way to indulge in a slice of cake without actually baking a cake! You and your kids will love this simple, sweet, versatile popsicle recipe.

Pro tip: Swap out white cake mix for chocolate, red velvet, strawberry, etc. and enjoy a little slice of “frozen cake”!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8 hours freeze time

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 popsicle

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup white cake mix (dry mix only)

  • 1 (1-ounce) box sugar-free instant vanilla pudding

  • 2 cups unsweetened almond milk

  • 2 tablespoons rainbow sprinkles

Instructions

  1. Whisk together the cake mix and the pudding mix.

  2. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, or with an electric mixer, beat together the dry mix and almond milk for 2 minutes on low. Stir in the sprinkles and pour into 6 popsicle molds.

  3. Freeze for 8 hours, or overnight.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 popsicle)
Calories: 72
Calories from fat: 29
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 141mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 0g
SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

