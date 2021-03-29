(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

For a super yummy appetizer that won’t ruin your diet, these simple Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels are the way to go! Combine chicken, spinach, onions, blue cheese and buffalo sauce on high-fiber wraps for a mouthwatering snack everyone will love. At only 78 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving, you’re still getting in 15 grams of protein, so two or three pinwheels should hold you over until the main course is served. Make these apps the night before your tailgate and store them in the refrigerator for easy game-day prep.

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3 pinwheels

Ingredients

3 tablespoons ranch yogurt dressing

1 tablespoon hot sauce

3 large low-carb, high-fiber whole wheat tortillas

1½ cups baby spinach leaves

½ pound low-fat deli chicken breast, thinly sliced

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the ranch and hot sauce. Spread 1 tablespoon of the dressing on each tortilla, leaving about ¼ -inch border on all sides. For each wrap, layer ½ cup spinach, 6-8 slices of chicken, 8-10 slices of onions, and a heaping tablespoon of blue cheese. Tightly roll the wrap, leaving the ends open. Slice each end off that doesn’t have filling, and evenly slice 8 pinwheels from each wrap, about ½ inch thick. Serve chilled as an appetizer.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 pinwheels)

Calories: 78

Calories from fat: 27

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 18mg

Sodium: 507mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 15g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 1

