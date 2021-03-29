(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

If you’re tired of the same old pancake or breakfast casserole recipe every Sunday brunch, we’ve got just the recipe for you. This Breakfast Stuffed Pepper recipe is a unique, light and delicious omelet-style stuffed pepper that will be sure to delight. We used chicken sausage and tons of veggies to pack in all the nutrients and protein you’ll need for the day, and at 163 calories per stuffed pepper half, you won’t be afraid to dive back in for seconds. Make this breakfast when you have company in from out of town or just when you want to cook a special breakfast for your family. It pairs well with a light green salad with a vinaigrette dressing and fresh fruit — or if it’s too early for salad, try it with yogurt and granola!

Here’s how to dice that red pepper:

Pro tips:

Be careful not to spill the egg mixture out of the peppers while filling them. If it does, don’t fret; the filling will still bake properly, but there will just be an unsightly thin layer of egg baked onto the bottom of the baking dish.

On a related note, if your peppers fit more snugly in two smaller baking dishes, use the smaller dishes instead of the larger one. You just want them to be as snug as possible to avoid spillage!

Recipe: Breakfast Stuffed Peppers

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 stuffed pepper half

Ingredients

3 bell peppers, sliced in half lengthwise and seeded (any color)

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 red pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

2 cups baby spinach

3 eggs

3 egg whites

½ cup skim milk

½ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

3 links fat-free chicken sausage links, diced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Snugly line the pepper halves cut-side up in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, diced red pepper, and onion. Cook until soft, 6-8 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat to cool slightly. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs and egg whites together. Add the cooked vegetables, the skim milk, cheese, sausage links, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, whisking to combine. For ease, pour the egg mixture in a liquid measuring cup (you might have to work in batches), and evenly pour the mixture in all 6 pepper halves. Pour enough water in the bottom of the baking dish to cover the bottom of the peppers by about 1 centimeter. This will steam the peppers as they are in the oven to make them soft. Cover the dish with foil, and bake until the eggs are set and the peppers are soft, 40-45 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 stuffed pepper half)

Calories: 163

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 104mg

Sodium: 461mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 16g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.