Recipe: Boo-nana Ghosts

Trick or treat! Halloween season is finally upon us, which means you have an excuse to make adorable treats like these Boo-nana Ghosts. We used frozen bananas, Greek yogurt and a bit of powdered sugar to create these healthy, spooky ghosts. At only 44 calories and 2 Weight Watchers SmartPoints a pop, you’ll be amazed by how tasty these treats are!

Pro tip: Make these ahead of time to have a spooky fast snack ready for your kids in a hurry! Freezing the bananas prior to dipping them is imperative. If you try to dip them without them being frozen, they’ll fall apart.

Prep time: 5 minutes + 1½ hours freeze time

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 ghost

Ingredients

2 large fresh bananas

⅔ cup nonfat Greek vanilla yogurt

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

16 mini milk chocolate chips

8 wooden popsicle sticks

Instructions

Peel the banana and slice it in half crosswise. Slice each half in half again, lengthwise. Transfer the banana pieces to a silicone or parchment-lined baking sheet. Carefully insert a popsicle stick at the flat end of the banana and freeze for 30 minutes. In a small mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt and the powdered sugar. When the bananas are frozen, dip them in the sweetened yogurt, and place them back on the silicon baking mat. Place 2 mini chocolate chips at the top of the banana for the eyes, and freeze for at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 ghost)

Calories: 44

Calories from fat: 1

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 9mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.