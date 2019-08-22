If you’re in the mood for Chinese food but don’t want the calories, we have the perfect solution. This recipe is tender, juicy and flavorful without being too difficult! It only takes about 10 minutes of prep before putting it into the oven to bake!

Want more healthy living content? Check us out on Pinterest!



Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1¾ cups

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

⅓ cup plus 2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 (8-ounce) can juice-packed pineapple chunks

¼ cup reduced-sugar ketchup

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon stevia

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 small onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat an 11×7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place the chicken and ⅓ cup of the cornstarch in a large resealable bag. Seal and shake the bag a few times to evenly coat the chicken. In a wok or large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken in a single layer and cook the chicken until browned all over but not cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes, turning the chicken occasionally. Remove from the heat. Drain the pineapple and reserve the juice for the sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together the reserved pineapple juice, ketchup, rice vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, stevia, red pepper flakes, and remaining 2 teaspoons of the cornstarch. Place the browned chicken pieces in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Add the pineapple chunks, onion, and red and yellow bell peppers. Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and vegetables. Cover the baking dish loosely with foil and bake until the sauce is bubbling and the chicken is cooked through, about 45 minutes. Stir the chicken mixture and rotate the pan front to back halfway through the baking time to ensure that it cooks evenly. Serve garnished with the green onions.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1¾ cups):

Calories: 294

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 24g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 8

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.