These bars can easily fool your kids into thinking they’re having apple pie for breakfast! They will never know that they’re actually eating a natural brain booster filled with fiber and nutrition. Natural sweetness of all the ingredients is just enough to mask any “healthy taste.” The apples and cinnamon pair perfectly for the season. And, believe us, if you warm this up for about 12 seconds in the microwave, you may truly believe you are eating a freshly baked apple pie!

Recipe: Autumn Apple Oat Bars

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 23 minutes

Yield: 18 servings

Serving size: 1 bar

Ingredients

3 cups quick cooking or old fashion oats

¼ cup cashews, ground

2 Tbsp flax meal

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1½ cup dates (about 16), pulsed in food processor until no big chunks remain

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

⅓ cup dried cranberries (or your preferred dried fruit)

¼ cup almond milk (or regular milk)

1 Tbsp organic raw blue agave sweetener or honey

1 tsp vanilla

1 small apple, peeled + chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together the oats, cashews, flax meal and cinnamon; set aside. Set aside ¼ cup of the applesauce. In a separate bowl, stir the remaining ingredients. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well. You should be able to form one big ball with your hands. Line a 9″ x 13″ baking sheet with parchment paper and spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Using the back of a spoon, press the mixture into the pan, leveling until smooth. Spread the remaining ¼ cup applesauce evenly on top. Scatter the chopped apple pieces. (Optional: add a light dusting of cinnamon over the apples) Bake in oven for 20 minutes, checking it at the 15 minute mark for any signs of possible burning. Lastly, turn your oven to broil and brown the apple pieces for about 3 minutes. Remove and cut into bars, let cool. Store in a glass storage container or a resealable bag with parchment paper layered between bars. Store in fridge.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 1 bar

Calories: 131

Fat: 2g

Sodium: 16mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 14g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

