Playlist: Songs That Make You Run Faster and Further

Don’t let fatigue set in mid-run! When you start to feel drained, turn on this playlist! It’s full of upbeat, fun songs that will put you in the mood to keep going! They’ve all got a great beat too, so you can really find your rhythm.
My Body — Young The Giant
Videos by PopCulture.com
Heartbeat Song — Kelly Clarkson
Uma Thurman — Fall Out Boy
1983 — Neon Trees
A-Punk — Vampire Weekend
1901 — Pheonix
She Looks So Perfect — 5 Seconds of Summer
Hit It — American Authors
Let’s Go — Matt and Kim
Honey, I’m Good — Andy Grammer
Radar Detector — Darwin Deez
Different Colors — WALK THE MOON