Playlist: Songs That Make You Run Faster and Further

Don’t let fatigue set in mid-run! When you start to feel drained, turn on this playlist! It’s full of upbeat, fun songs that will put you in the mood to keep going! They’ve all got a great beat too, so you can really find your rhythm.

My Body — Young The Giant

Heartbeat Song — Kelly Clarkson

Uma Thurman — Fall Out Boy

1983 — Neon Trees

A-Punk — Vampire Weekend

1901 — Pheonix

She Looks So Perfect — 5 Seconds of Summer

Hit It — American Authors

Let’s Go — Matt and Kim

Honey, I’m Good — Andy Grammer

Radar Detector — Darwin Deez

Different Colors — WALK THE MOON