Playlist: Pick-Me-Up

If you are feeling down, or maybe just stuck in a rut, then you need a pick-me-up! We’ve crafted a playlist of feel-good music to help brighten your day!
Banana Pancakes — Jack Johnson
Videos by PopCulture.com
Honey, I’m Good. — Andy Grammer
Geronimo — Sheppard
I Wanna Get Better — The Bleachers
Air Balloon — Lily Allen
Nothing to Do — The Well Pennies
Hey, Soul Sister — Train
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go — Wham!
5 Years Time — Noah & The Whale
Wicked Wonderland — Martin Tungevaag
Work This Body — Walk The Moon
Stuck On you — Meiko
Firework — Katy Perry
Sweet Home Alabama — Lynyrd Skynard
Back To the Earth – Jason Mraz