Playlist: Pick-Me-Up

If you are feeling down, or maybe just stuck in a rut, then you need a pick-me-up! We’ve crafted a playlist of feel-good music to help brighten your day!

Banana Pancakes — Jack Johnson

Honey, I’m Good. — Andy Grammer

Geronimo — Sheppard

I Wanna Get Better — The Bleachers

Air Balloon — Lily Allen

Nothing to Do — The Well Pennies

Hey, Soul Sister — Train

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go — Wham!

5 Years Time — Noah & The Whale

Wicked Wonderland — Martin Tungevaag

Work This Body — Walk The Moon

Stuck On you — Meiko

Firework — Katy Perry

Sweet Home Alabama — Lynyrd Skynard

Back To the Earth – Jason Mraz