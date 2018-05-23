Playlist: Baby Makin’ Music

Believe it or not, many marriages suffer when it comes to intimacy. While there are lots of causes, you not being a hot mama isn’t one of them! However, after a long day of chasing the kids around and cleaning up messes, you probably spend more nights than you’d like to admit crawling into bed, too exhausted for a ‘little bump and grind’. That’s why we are here to help! The next time you’ve got a little extra time on your hands, try an in-home date with your man, pump up this playlist and initiate some grown up fun!

Motivation – Kelly Rowland ft. Lil Wayne: If you need some motivation in the lovin’ department, just give this one a listen, and get ready for a steamy evening.

Lay All Your Love On Me – ABBA: Start it off light hearted and fun! Being intimate doesn’t have to be a serious matter all the time! Enjoy your man!

Sweet Thing – Chaka Kahn: This is the type of song you can really groove with, so take it nice and slow with a little Chaka Kahn!

Let’s Get it On – Marvin Gaye: Slow it down, ‘get it on’ and try out some new moves to the sweet sounds of Marvin Gaye.

I’ll Make Love to You – Boys II Men: You know you used to jam out to this one back in the day! So why not rekindle that romance tonight?

Cater 2 You – Destiny’s Child: Whether Destiny’s child is encouraging you to cater to your man, or vice versa, this is a great song to make sure both you and your partner’s needs are met.

This is for the Lover in You – Babyface ft. LL Cool J: Get in touch with the lover inside you, and show your man what you’re made of!

Get It On Tonite – Montell Jordan: Get down to business to this great old school, smooth jam.

Use Me- Bill Withers: Let Bill Withers keep the mood going with this sultry song all about making love.

Sex Therapy -Robin Thick: If you’re in need of a little sex therapy, lay back, relax and let the doctor of sexy take care of you.

Drunk In Love – Beyonce ft. Jay Z: If you want to get a little explicit with you man and rock his world, this is the tune to inspire you!

All of Me – John Legend: Get a little romantic with your hubby to this song and take a few minutes to appreciate the great relationship you have.

Making Love – Usher: Make love into the night! So what if you lose an extra hour of sleep. Sleep is important but so is keeping that marriage spicy!

Gorilla – Bruno Mars: End your night on a good note! This song is face paced and may be just what you need for the big finish.

Even if there are a few on this list that aren’t your style, you can swap and choose new ones. No matter what you choose to groove to, why not propose a challenge to try and make your love session last longer than this 50 minutes playlist, and see who comes out the winner!