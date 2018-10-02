8 Annoying Missionary Sex Problems, Solved

Missionary is a welcomed classic for most couples, but it isn’t the most exciting of bedroom motions.

It has its perks — ideal for kissing, boosts intimacy, allows for easy access — but it also comes with its fair share of downfalls.

Guy-on-top gives women little to no external stimulation (needed for orgasm!) and the routine and predictability of it makes for a less-than-thrilling night of passion after a while. But for such a famed position, it’s time to solve missionary’s issues and get back to having some fun with the motion!

From breaking down penis-related woes to finally giving the woman a big O, these top guy-on-top position problems have been solved and will certainly add some fun back into your sex life.

The angle is kind of annoying:

Depending on your height difference and body types, the angle for missionary might cause more problems than pleasure. For ladies, if you aren’t getting the direct clitoral and G-spot stimulation you need, there’s no way sex will be more than ‘fine.’ And for guys, there’s a risk you might fracture your penis if you don’t have the PiV angle just right.

Making some position adjustments can quickly solve this sexual dilemma. He can try shifting up higher with his arms in an extended pushup position or can lower down for a closer squeeze.

She can also play around with the position of her legs to switch up the sensations. Try guy-on-top with her legs wrapped tightly around his body, with her legs over his shoulders or with her knees on her chest and feet on his chest.

Once you’ve tried them all, you’ll find the proper fit for your bodies and can keep up the missionary work.

He’s sweating right onto her face:

When he’s working up a sweat, at least that’s a sign he’s dedicated to the act of pleasure. But when sign of hard work drips onto her face, it becomes way less sexy.

If this happens, just pull him down so his head rests past your neck and onto the pillow under your head. While he’s down there, tug on his hair or rub your hands on his back to disguise the little sweat-swatting trick. It eliminates embarrassment and wipes away the pellets without the need to pull out or pause the action.

It makes you feel disconnected or awkward:

One of the perks of missionary is the closeness and intimacy it provides, but for some, the constant eye contact is too much to handle.

If you feel like you’re part of an impromptu staring contest during the act, it’s okay to close your eyes for a bit to let yourself sink into focusing on your body’s pleasure.

The face-to-face closeness also gives you the chance to make out while you do the deed — a perk not many other positions have. Spend some time enhancing the sexual energy by passionately kissing your partner, gently gnawing on their lips or playing around on nearby erogenous zones like the neck or shoulders.

These sexy little actions will up the pleasure and alleviate any awkwardness of starting at each other through each thrust.

She feels like she’s just lying around helplessly:

Guy-on-top suggests that the guy will be the one doing the work, but after a few minutes of action, it’s not uncommon for a woman to feel a little left out of the equation. Sometimes, she should just lay back and relax during the sexual pampering session, but other times, she can get in on the missionary action herself.

When he’s at a higher angle, the woman on the bottom can get more active in simultaneous thrusting or she can roll her hips to initiate more clit play. It’s easiest if she props a pillow under her pelvis as she’ll have some extra room to move around and explore new, sexy sensations.

His shaft is too big:

Guys will say, “Why is this a problem?” but any lady who’s had a peen on the larger side knows it isn’t all fun and orgasms.

If he’s well-endowed, have him lift with his arms in a pushup-style position to ease up on the depth of penetration. He can also lean back a bit so he’s entering more gently and with purpose, not just thrusting without a care.

But the reality is that most above-average guys can fit into a normal-sized vagina if she is fully aroused. If not, though, it’s very possible that he’ll seem too big to fit or intercourse will hurt or cause bleeding or tearing. Fortunately, a little lube and some foreplay makes this a pretty easy fix.

Conversely, his peen is on the small side:

If he’s a little shorter down below, there are easy fixes to give a woman the sensation of being filled up during missionary.

Use a pillow (having one or two designated for bedroom play is a smart move) under her pelvis to lift the hips and squeeze in the vaginal canal. It’ll make her seem tighter on his shaft and he’ll better fill her during the act, better stimulating her pleasure-sensitive nerve endings.

You’ve done it so much, it’s predictable and boring:

After a while, missionary still feels good but the routine of it can become predictable and make the whole act a little less sexy.

Spice it up with some tweaked variations on the go-to position, all thought up with the idea to maximize your pleasure. (These expert-level moves will give you some major inspiration, or have fun experimenting with your own risque ideas.)

Introducing some light kink into the mix with silk ties to bind her wrists or a couples vibrating ring can also up the fun in the popular position.

Finding a new way to stimulate your senses can give you that feels-like-the-first-time sex feeling you were thrilled by years ago.

It feels fine, but she never orgasms:

For many women, missionary is the ideal way to feel connected to your partner and ignite pleasure, but it isn’t as good as other positions (like girl-on-top) for sending her over the edge for orgasm.

Adding a couples toy can add in some needed clitoral stimulation to help build her orgasm, but the coital alignment technique is one you’ll want to master for truly toe-curling missionary every single time.

To make it happen, line your chests up, then have him move up a bit higher so his chest is near her shoulders. She’ll bend her legs to a 45 degree angle, tilting her hips up (using a pillow, if needed), before you begin slower, rhythmic motions.