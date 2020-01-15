LSU QB Joe Burrow Spotted Sporting Explicit ‘Big D⁠— Joe’ Cap After Defeating Clemson

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow cemented his legacy as an all-time legend in the NCAA after throwing for 463 yards and scoring six total touchdowns on Monday night. He entertained football fans by pointing to his ring finger after scoring the touchdown to clinch the win. He was also spotted smoking a cigar and holding a purple hat that read “Big D–k Joe.”

5671 yards passing. 64 total TDs. National championship. Big Dick Joe. pic.twitter.com/XAQhfycoWT — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 14, 2020

The first photo that surfaced of this headgear didn’t provide the clearest look at the text, but several others gave a closer look. Burrow was even shown wearing the cap while exiting the stadium long after the game had come to a close.

Burrow capped off a historic season with this National Championship as he became one of the few to win a Heisman Trophy, secure an undefeated season, and win the biggest game of the college football season. He also did so while throwing for an FBS-record 65 touchdowns.

With his college career finished, Burrow is expected to land with the Cincinnati Bengals as the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Head coach Zac Taylor needs someone with the physical ability and the intangibles to lead this team, and many expect the LSU QB to be given that task. If this happens, it’s possible that there will be several “Big D–k Joe” shirts created with Bengals colors.

This is not an original nickname by any stretch, but it is one that has been given to quarterbacks that deliver a championship when needed. This was also bestowed upon former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in 2017.

With MVP-favorite Carson Wentz suffering a season-ending injury, there were concerns about Foles being able to carry this offense through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl. He did just that, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns en route to being named MVP of Super Bowl LII. He also caught a touchdown pass on a historic trick play.

Foles’ ability to perform under pressure and lead the Eagles to the Promised Land earned him the nickname of “Big D–k Nick” from the fanbase. Although this is the second time that Foles has been referred to in this manner. The first came after former teammate Connor Barwin mentioned the size of the quarterback’s manhood in relation to other players.

(Photo Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images)