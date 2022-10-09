Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bengals at Ravens

Two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL battle tonight on Sunday Night Football. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against Lamar Jackosn and the Baltimore Ravens. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NFL+.

The Bengals (2-2) have won their last two games after losing the first two. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been strong the last two games, throwing for 562 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions with a 115.4 passer rating. But Burrow knows that yards won't be easy to come by tonight as the Ravens' secondary can make things frustrating despite not being off to a strong start from a statistical standpoint.

"Their whole secondary has been playing really well for them," Burrow said, per the Bengals' official website. "(Marcus Williams) is a rangy safety that you have to be aware of where he's at when you are throwing the ball down the field because he is getting involved in some plays that a lot of safeties just can't. "

The Ravens (2-2) are 14 seconds away from being 4-0. In their two losses, Baltimore has only trailed in 14 seconds, including last week's game where the Buffalo Bills rallied from a 20-3 deficit at the half to win their third game of the year. Jackson is making his case to win his second MVP award as he has thrown 11 touchdown passes which leads the NFL.

As well as Jackson has played this season, the Ravens' secondary knows they need to improve for the team to make a big run in the playoffs. "The cafeteria will humble you," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said, per the Ravens' official website. "You've got Good Morning Football, NFL Network, Stephen A. It's humbling to look up there and be like, 'Dang, we've got Marcus Peters – ballhawk- we've got me, Marcus Williams – dog – Chuck (Clark), all these guys (that are) great players.' But we're still trying to come together. To look up there and be eating lunch and see 32nd…

"I think we've all got to step it up. I think accountability is huge. I've just got to play better; we've all got to play better. The numbers don't lie. As much as that sucks to say…to me, it's unacceptable. I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. I really want to get that number down."